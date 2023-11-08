Matanzas presents products on the commercial exchange

More than 20 representative products of endogenous production are presented by the western province of Matanzas at the XXXIX International Fair of Havana (FIHAV 2023), which is held at Expocuba until next Saturday.

The Indio Hatuey Pasture and Forage Experimental Station, the University of Matanzas, TecnoAzúcar, and the Labiofam Company are included among the entities represented at the stand of the Provincial Government of Popular Power of Matanzas

Aliuska López Reyes, head of the Department of International Cooperation, Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment in Matanzas, explained that the importance of participation for the province lies in the internationalization of the municipalities, a term used to show themselves to the outside world. Showing everything that is done with relevance to the interests that many investors have is an opportunity that the event offers, in addition to developing the territories to achieve true municipal autonomy for the benefit of progress, said López Reyes.

It exhibits silvopastoral technologies, medicinal ointments, articles linked to the silkworm, anticorrosive substances, and productions related to the most recent anniversary of the city of San Carlos and San Severino de Matanzas.

The stand, designed on what distinguishes the province and its municipalities, communicates about Matanzas and its potential with 127 exportable products, of which 93 goods and 34 services; It is located in Pavilion 18 and constitutes a showcase of the native, beautiful, useful, and creative.

Today, the opening of FIHAV 2023 was attended by Miguel Díaz-Canel, First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and President of the Republic, who during a tour of the Matanzas stand inquired about the experience of celebrating the anniversary 330 of the city of rivers and bridges.

FIHAV 2023 brings together representatives from about 60 countries, mostly businessmen who attend the important commercial exchange. (ALH)

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon