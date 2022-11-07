Cubans Ron masters practice with talks and tasting besides participants and contestants in the cocktail bar championship Varadero from 4 to 8 November.

´´In the talks i will show to the international participants the essence of the national culture and what its represents to the country´´told to the Cuban agency Juan Carlos Gonzalez Delgado, First Cuban master.

Gonzalez Delgado recognized in this event the pleasure of interchange whit professionals of more than 60 interested country in the chore of the alcoholic beverages creators that, with the Cuban seal , traveling the entire world in various cocktail bar.

After the talk the bartender will enjoy the marks that represents each region of the Cuban archipelago, campus country for first time of this international event.

This Monday the winner this 2022 of the contest Fabio Delgado In Memoriam , Yasmani Portal Guevara, one of the Cuba representative in this date will participate in the flair style, drinks mixture with acrobatics and in night hours the bartender Sergio Serrano Rivero will try make a Guinness Records by the elaboration of the Adan and Eva cocktail. (AGB) (ALH)