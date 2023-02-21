The outstanding of the editorials from Matanzas on the international Book´s Fair of the Havana was qualify of useful and of a great repercussion inside the fair program, ended this Sunday to give pass to what will be its great rout in the island.

Efrahim Perez Izquierdo, principal of the Book Provincial Center and the literature, on interview to this mean, point us.

We consider that the our presence in the Havana was on a level of literary movement from Matanzas, from the strength of the editorial and the catalogue of authors that prestige the province.

Starting bu the first moments, when was receive the knowledge to the Matanzas magazine by the Institute of Book and the gift of the writer Urbano Martinez Carmenate. National Prime of History, by his birthday of the notebook «Garcia Lorca and Cuba, all the Water», published by the Book´s Utopia Editorial de Cordoba, Andalucia- Spain, that bring just two purpose to Cuba, this one of Urbano and other written by Eusebio Leal

In addition, we have the satisfaction of received six nationals primes of the Critic next to the merit of Matanzas edition and Aldabon more possibility that the autors conversed with the public about their pieces.

The Literal new was present, its joined us physical and spiritual National Primes of Literature, was Reynaldo Gonzalez, as Laidi Fernandez de Juan, who presented a text with her mother, Adelaida, members of the family Cintio Vitier-Fina Garcia Marruz and many friends that visited us in the stands, among including by his design and beauty that one from Vigia Editions, inspired in the centenary of Fina and the founder of that editorial, the poet and artist Rolando Estevez Jordan.

Is evident that the people from the Havana enjoyed of the editorials production of the Cuba Athene.

They were exited days. In a complex moment, #Matanzas contributed to the progress of the Fair and we stay impressed by the great acceptation that we have among readers, agglutinated for this occasion, in the Capital of the country.

The 31 International Fair of the Book of Havana 2023, with its expected expo and sell of volume, also of the editorials from Matanzas, of the country, as the internationals, that give date on the cultural party, it will move of the next March 2 to 5 to the Narvaez street and Medio, as well to our university as honor to important figures of the Cuban letters and Colombia as invited country. (ALH)

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon