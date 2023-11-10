Polanco visits several municipalities in the Matanzas province

The zeoponic has become one of the main objectives of the municipality of Cárdenas in the desire to ensure greater production of vegetables and root vegetables. Everything that is done there to achieve this purpose was verified by member of the secretariat of the Central Committee and head of its Ideological Department Rogelio Polanco Fuentes.

The territorial authorities explained to the leader the transactions that have been carried out this year in the gigantic organoponic plant, including the recovery of the majority of the flowerbeds and the reestablishment of irrigation.

The first Secretariat of the Party in the Province Susely Morfa González highlighted the participation of labor groups in voluntary sessions with which they help to improve flower beds and sow them.

The Mayor of the municipality Lazaro Suárez Navarro explained the development projections of the facility in which the construction of covered houses and a small lagoon for breeding Claria is planned, actions that will be supported with the entry of forces from the Youth Army of Labor (EJT) who will have a small camp there. (ALH)

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon