With the words of Msc. Yoire Ferrer Sabigbe, National Coordinator of the Cuba+ Network, inaugurated the XXII national meeting of people with HIV and the XII meeting of HIV-positive women, based at the Plaza América Convention Center in Varadero.

The event was attended by Dr. Francisco Durán García, National Director of Epidemiology and other representatives of the Cuban Ministry of Public Health.

The day included conferences and panels on the update of the national strategic plan 2024-2028 and the behavior of Sexually Transmitted Infections and their impact on the community of people with HIV.

The event will take place until November 11 and includes work in commissions to socialize and provide experiences that strengthen attention and care for people with HIV. (ALH)

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon