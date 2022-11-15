Photonovember from Inside in Cardenas

The collective sample From inside, of the Photographic club of Cardenas stayed inaugurate in the municipal art gallery Conrado Massaguer, as collateral expo of the Coloquio and Photonovember International Hall 2022.

Thirteen artist of the lens unfold their domains of the art and the visual communication in a dazzling selection in colors, vibration, and the nature of the addressed topics.

From Inside syncretizes, in a score of hours, the way to observe the environment of a heterogeneous group of photographers linked by the trapped symbology in the ecudre.

They are history born of snapshot capture immortalized to the posterity each testimony of the present kind. Is the city and their people through the photography, a express way found by this artist to stand out, polemicize or countersign a fact of the reality in pictures, some explicit, other charged of symbolism but with the same conductor thread: The human existence and his interaction with social-nature environment.

The inauguration of the sample was directed by Julio Cesar Garcia, principal of the International Salon and Colloquium Photonovember, and attended photographer form Chile, one of the invited nations to the contest that met more than 30 creators from Europe, Latin American and Chile. (ALH)

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon