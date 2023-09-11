The exchange with representatives of the non-state sector was the objective of the tour carried out by the highest authorities of the Party and the Government in Colón during a work day.

At the “Hawaii” restaurant, located on the central highway in the Popular Industrial Zone Council, they appreciated the training process for those who work here. Almost ready to provide Creole food services, it has a bar and design for the family. Meanwhile, in the old El Rumbo unit, the “3Gallegos” MSME is working on the construction preparation to provide light food services.

In the former “El Turquino” winery, owner Adonis Rodríguez Fundora completes the remodeling to offer light foods where he plans to establish a 24-hour schedule for the sale of cold cuts, soft drinks and beverages.

Verifying with new economic actors the activity to be carried out and the start of them, planned before the end of this year, is essential for the territorial social and economic contribution. (ALH)

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon