On swamp Picture to fly 2023

The love fro the environment bring today to 19 photographers of North America and Cuba to participate on the concurs Picture to Fly, with campus from this last Monday on this region recognized by be the biggest and conserve wetland of the Caribbean insular.

Caph snapshot of the birds on its environment it keep as main objective of the contest on its eighth edition, that below to enter on tracks of this big parade in the south of the province of Matanzas, among them, Salinas Brito, Santo Tomas, Bermeja, Los Hondones, Soplillar, Los Arroyones.

Magyury Fernandez Osec, trade principal of the touristic center of the Cienaga de Zapata, declared on exclusive to the Cuban Agency of News that to the participants, national and foreigner, is so attractive appreciate the flora and the fauna as interact with the population of the locals communities.

Refereed that, as in before chances, its compete on three general categories: best Photographic of bird in fly, best photographic of a endemic bird and best photographic of a bird on its habitat, besides, the judge will give a great prime and will select the first, second and third place on each mod.

Stressed that on tone with his vocation ecotourist the event is started with the sowing of a tree in areas of the Playa Giron Hotel, were they stay, and a clean of the dune for the sake to contribute to mitigate the impact of the human activities about the environment.

Fernandez Osec recognized the duty of locals guide, translate, transport and personal of support that below the realization of the concurs, thanks to the together effort of the agency of travels Ecotur, the Hotel group Cubanacan, the company to the conservation of the Cienaga de Zapata(ECOCIENZAP) and the tour operator TropikVedeta.

Picture to Fly 2023, that conclude the next 18 day on this region located to some 180 Km to the south east of the Havana, offer the opportunity to enjoy of a stage were exist a fauna of high endemism, with species of bird so exclusive as the little Zunzun or the Ferminia. (ALH)

