Offers concert in Matanzas outstanding Belgian accordionist

Annia Díaz Báez 3 horas ago English Deja un comentarios 25 Vistas

The week extension of the Belgian in to to Matanzas had his first occasion in the concert of the outstanding accordionist Belgian Didier Laloy  with the Symphonic Orchestra in the White Room this weekend.

Laloy has participated in 180 disc and result one of the most active representative of the renaissance diatomic accordion to international level. This popular musician is member of the Samurai group, that gathers five of the graters diatomic accordion European. Has the capacity of board all musical genders with a exceptional scenic projection.

Matanceros and Belgian enjoyed of nine musical pieces, most of them, compound by the soloist between them Senn, Sismodara, Night Walk, Lego Craziness and Astridin. A ropes quintet and a quartet of winds, form by members of the Matanzas Symphony Orchestra accompanied in scene to visiting accordionist. (ALH)

 

  Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon

