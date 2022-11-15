Little ballplayers Matanzeros towards Sinaloa

Aniel Ramirez, Loydel Lopez and Adonis Acevedo are three Matanzeros ballplayers of the 9-10 years category that will intervene in the Pan-American championship of Culiacan, between the 20 and 27 of the present month.

From the beginning of November, the 26 pre elected started the physical enlistment in the legendary Victoria de Giron stadium, of the Sancti Spiritus. Under the gaze of a trainers groups, the athletes rookies finalized techniques details, header by the capital Walter Sanchez, national Champ with his cast in the past august.

The definitive group is conformed by Densel Castañeda y Frank CañiZares, Danger Guerrero y Yuceidel Torres, from Mayabeque, Gabriel Mustelier y Edmanuel de Jesus Quintero, from Guantanamo; Jaison Perez and Alfredo Despaigne, from Granma, and the Villaclareño Marlon Herrera.

This kind of event is develop from the year 1996 whose first version took place in Aztec land, won version by the local team.

The last Pan American championship was celebrated in 2019 in San Jose of Costa Rica and the selection of Panama adjudicated the crown. Cuba reached his unique trophy of champ in 2005, in the Havana. (ALH)

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon