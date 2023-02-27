Nominated to Matanzeros for Caricato prime 2022

The actresses Maria Laura German and Arlettis Cazorla resulted nominate to the Caricato Prime of the UNEAC 2022 in the category of radial program to kids fro good days, Pelusin, of the Radio 26 station, that its transmit of Monday to Friday at 7:00 am, inside of the informative magazine De primera Mano, Asimismo, was selected Maria Laura on TV next to the outstanding actor Ivan Garcia by his work of interpretation and animation in the musical show, Corazón Feliz, of the Cubavision channel.

This three artist from Matanzas belongs to the Theater of the Stations group and have been deserving of several national lauros. In the case of our Radio 26 work together with the dramatic group and German is the screenwriter of the popular space that directs William Quintana. The character of the Pelusin and Tontolina interpreted by said actresses, stand out by the abandon and and the good humor representative of the most genuine of the Cuban Culture reflect in the tradition of field with the hue of the city picardia. The actor Ivan Garcia of relevant theater trajectory, get the nomination by his development in the TV show Corazon Feliz, co-production of the Station with the National Television.

The general television of this space is the singer-songwriter Rochy Ameneiro, who achievement results at work with the National Primes of theater Ruben Dario Salazar, as screenwriter and artistic director and Zene Calero, at front of the Art Design.

The gala will be the February 28 at 3:00 pm in the Villena Room, On Havana, were it will meet the finally awarded. Be nominated to The Caricato is a great artistic recognition to them and to the Radio 26.

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon