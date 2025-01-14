New gastronomic center at the Pediatric Hospital

A new gastronomic center opened its doors in Matanzas in the final days of last year. Although it is a fact that happens all the time in the city of Matanzas, this one has characteristics that make it different.

The first is its location, inside the Eliseo Noel Caamaño Pediatric Hospital. Open 24 hours for those who wish to use it, and already quite requested by nearby neighbors, it is designed especially for children admitted to that health center and those who accompany them, workers of the place, doctors and medical students who do their internships there.

The prices are also striking compared to other places, since, for example, an espresso that costs between 60 and 80 pesos in other facilities costs 35 pesos there.

Among the dishes offered are baby food and other foods for children who are receiving health care, and several days a week are dedicated to helping companions in difficult economic situations, who sometimes have to stay in the hospital for several months to look after their children.

The initiative is a group of people who started out as self-employed workers at the Faustino Pérez Provincial Hospital, selling coffee. They later went on to form a small business in the same place and expanded their services, with great acceptance by many.

They have been there for four years and are now part of the Kfé Salud Local Development Project, to which the premises set up at the children’s hospital also belong.

Although it is still in the planning stages, as each establishment requires a considerable investment, they plan to expand their services to the city’s Maternity Hospital as well.

