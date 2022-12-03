Meteorologic station of Varadero, pioneer in service automation

The access to data in the time state through of the Gestur platform, facilitator of service in Varadero, stressed this year among the results of the alliance of the meteorologic provincial center of Matanzas and the local park scientific technologic.

Thanks to the project Varadero: digital city, to the informational of different process on this touristic pol of sun and beach of Cuba, its available in real time the information about the temperature, humidity and wind direction, gets by the meteorological station of the Hicacos Peninsula.

Milagros Alfonso Cabrera, boss of the territorial network of meteorological station, declared to the Cuban agency of news that the consolidation of the work relation with the Park was one of the result more outstanding of the technique subdirection of the center, throughout the present 2022.

The Varadero station, pioneer in the automation of meteorological services in the island, its locate in the sought highway and K street, has a abundant data base and a modern equipment, and is part of the interchange group regional to the aeronautics and the navigation in the Caribbean

Actually the information about time state is used in Hotels and others touristic installations of the Hicacos Peninsula to the planing of activities in free air, and reduce the electricity consumption through an efficient use.

According to Alfonso Cabrera, the center incorporated new services this year, as the refers to the System of Early Alert in vegetation Fire(SEAVF) in the exterior areas to the perimeter of the International Airport Juan Gualberto Gomez.

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon