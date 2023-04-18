Maydenia Sarduy danced Merengue in gold arrow

To the archer from Matanzas Maydenia Sarduy he has plenty of competitive practice. Such expertise, together with good aim and nerves of steel, led her to be crowned champion of the Santo Domingo 2023 Merengue Cup, from the Dominican Republic.

The final of this event could be classified as electrifying in the individual section for women. The yumurina surpassed the Ecuadorian Adriana Espinoza 6-5, in a match that defined the winner in the tiebreaker arrow.

Espinoza sent his arrow until the eighth of the target, but Maydenia responded to the prevailing tension in the Parque del Este Shooting Range with a delivery of 8+.

This success joins the direct classification towards the Pan American Games in Santiago as a member of the Cuban women’s team. In the collective fair, she had to contribute the leadership of her seniority together with the newest Liduveinys Sierra and Yailín Paredes.

Like the women, the men also completed the passport to the Chilean capital. Javier Vega, Juan José Santiesteban and Hugo Franco made up the cast, while the latter took bronze in the individual contest.

Both teams will be present at the Central American and Pan American Games that will take place this year.

At 39 years of age, Maydenia Sarduy once again leads the Antillean team to a multi-sport event. With 20 years in the Cuban teams of this sport, the Yumurina goalkeeper will go to increase her extensive service record. It includes a bronze metal at the 2011 Guadalajara Pan American Games.

The scepter among women reported a gain of 40 units for the world ranking, with which it reached 79, valid to place itself as 53 in the world. In this way, his promotion translated into 59 places.

Beyond the impressive «jump», the natural Jagüey Grande has a better historical location. In September 2005, he was ranked 34th, thanks to spectacular performances such as qualifying for the Athens 2004 Olympic Games tournament.

Precisely during those Olympics in the Greek capital, Sarduy ranked 58th in the individual qualifying round for women. There he scored 595 units in 72 arrows. Against the Polish and seventh seed Justyna Mospinek, the native of Matanzas fell by 17 stripes, placing her in 42nd place in her only foray under the five rings. (ALH)



Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon