Matanzas prepares for the accountability process

The western province of Matanzas will begin the accountability meeting of the delegate to his voters on October 1st and more than 4 thousand meetings will be held in one of the most important processes of representative democracy in Cuba.

In September, the 762 delegates of popular power will be prepared and the municipal governments will hold meetings with the factors and the community, according to Diosenis Machado, head of the Independent Department of the National Assembly in the territory.

In the accountability meeting, in addition to the criteria expressed by the voters on the delegate’s management, they can present approaches or problems related to existing situations in the community, which are received and processed according to the corresponding procedure or are resolved with popular participation.

The meeting constitutes a way to inform the voters about aspects related to the constituency, the Popular Council, the municipality, the province and the country and promotes collective analysis in the search for solutions with popular participation.

During the events, the 50th anniversary of the experience of the Local Organs of People’s Power in the province of Matanzas will be commemorated, as well as the anniversaries of the creation of the municipal and provincial assemblies as the basis of representative democracy.

From September 20 to November 15, the accountability of the delegates to the voters in Cuba will take place, one of the most important processes of the People’s Power system, the essence of socialist democracy.

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon