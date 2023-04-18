Celebrate Matanzas IV Race of Living Statues

From mythical characters to emblematic and representative figures of Matanzasity, they flooded the Plaza de la Vigía, in the City of Bridges. A total of fifteen living statues wandered among Yumurino passers-by as part of the XII Day of Street Theater.

D’Morón Teatro, co-founding company of the street event, returned from Ciego de Ávila to the Athens of Cuba after two years to present its typical living clay statues, a specialty in which they were pioneers.

The multidisciplinary company of Animations and Shows Noria, from Matanzas, presented four shows during this IV Race of Statues. Character from the Compañía Noria, inspired by Josefa Margarita Ponce de León, the Mummy of Matanzas.

As part of the show on La Matanceridad street, represented by Noria and based on the art of living estuatismo, the performance begins with the first settlers of the area and ends with Carilda Oliver Labra. Luis Manuel Valdés Llauger, director of the company, presents this show as a chronology of the history of Matanzas in living statues.

These statues are part of a larger show that plans to bring world dolls to the city of Matanzas, explained Valdés Llauger.

From the city of Havana, the artist Olisdrey Isaac Rivera presented the emblematic character of El Pescador.

At the end of the event, the organizers of the IV Living Statues Race granted recognition to Teatro Mirón Cubano, Compañía Noria, D’Morón Teatro and Olisdrey Isaac Rivera, for their constant participation in this type of event and their contribution to art. (ALH)

