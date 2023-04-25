Martí exhibition inaugurated at Casa de Historianos Matanceros

In the Social House of the Union of Historians of Cuba and the José Martí Cultural Society in Matanzas, the collective exhibition of visual arts that bears the name of the National Hero was inaugurated.

On the walls of the venue, located on Río street between Matanzas and Jovellanos, generations of artists pay homage to José Martí through canvas, paper, tile, wood and metal.

The exhibition brings together works by students from the Professional School of Arts, teachers and visual artists Yorlandys Montero and Jesús Alberto Mederos.

Mederos, a muralist from Matanzas, brought to life a cryptic material art, which he dedicated to Martí nature. The two pieces make up the Mi Bandera series.

Likewise, the member of the Galería Corazón project, Osvaldo Delgado Medina, exhibits two oil paintings on tiles, titled Vision and Revelation. Both reflect the way in which he conceives Martí, his presence today.

Among the thirty students and teachers participating in the group exhibition, the first-year student of the Professional School of Arts, Nataly Capote García, stands out with the monotype Bridas de tinta.

At the event, the José Martí Cultural Society distinguished the plastic artist and caricaturist from Matanzas Manuel Hernández Valdés with the provincial recognition Fragua de espíritu

The writer José Lezama Lima expressed that having Martí is like enjoying a living spring in the patio, at the root. Under the protection of this expression, the exhibition will remain at the headquarters of Matanzas historians until May 31. (ALH)

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon