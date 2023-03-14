Mari C, a new brand to the dress of Matanzas

Mari C is the new register brand of the designer form Matanzas Maria del Carmen Garcia Torres to give more strength to your textiles creations. The idea was make more closer to that to identify her clothing line, associate on the summer.

I work a lot the with. Also the combination of black and with and the colors of cake, that give a fresh touch to our climate and tropical environment. After a several month of design, we manage to do a brand that will identify with my personality and my design.

After several month of investigation, the brand come out to the light in a businesses event with campus in Artisans and Artist Cuban Association of Matanzas. Garcia Torres add that she have as relevance the approve not only of the Cuban Office of the Industrial Property (OCPI) at country level, also The World Banks of Brand.

This recognition make opens the creative horizons to who aspire to have thy own store and trade with clothes. The designer comment that include among their wishes make a space in Matanzas, were both like so much he clothes.

«Is matter of facts they have already exposed on many places of Cuba. I spend more than 23 years in the trade of my pieces, because of that i think is time of that design have a known brand, as how it will be from now on.

Maria del Carmen doesn’t stop of create and dream. Her own registered and known brand now on national and international level below to learn new creative flies to put on the top the name of Matanzas. (ALH)

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon