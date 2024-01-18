Lorena’s 15 and their photos with the Matanzas team

Lorena Trujillo arrived at the age of 15 on Tuesday, January 16. Like any fifteen-year-old, she had photos, gifts and a family reunion before.

However, the teenage baseball fan wanted to keep another memory: some photographs with the members of the Matanzas team.

Without thinking about the possibility of it happening – at least so soon – she let her mother know, who took on the task of finding a way to satisfy her daughter’s request.

In that desire she asked for help from Liannys, a young neighbor who also loved the sport of balls and strikes.

The latter, without the girl suspecting it, contacted the pitcher Noelvis Entenza to make such a dream come true.

They agreed to meet around four in the afternoon, the approximate time of the team’s arrival at Victoria de Girón. He would take care of the rest.

Even the organizers of the entrance to the stadium and another pitcher joined the conspiracy: Yoennis Yera, who ended up being key in the materialization of this desire.

Little by little everyone gladly agreed and today Lorena proudly displays the images alongside the players.

“They gave me a tremendous surprise,” she says, adding: “Even bigger because they won against Artemisa.”

And yes, Lorena was very happy on her 15th, when her team won the first game of the grand final of the Elite Baseball League in Cuba and she returned home with the images of her dream come true. reality of it.

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon