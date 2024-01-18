Aniversario 65 de la Revolución Cubana
Últimas Notcias
Lorena cumplió el sueño de fotografiarse el día de sus 15 con los integrantes del equipo de Matanzas.
Lorena cumplió el sueño de fotografiarse el día de sus 15 con los integrantes del equipo de Matanzas.

Lorena’s 15 and their photos with the Matanzas team

Miriam Velázquez 3 horas ago English Deja un comentarios 36 Vistas

¡Haz clic para puntuar esta entrada!
(Votos: 0 Promedio: 0)

Lorena Trujillo arrived at the age of 15 on Tuesday, January 16. Like any fifteen-year-old, she had photos, gifts and a family reunion before.

However, the teenage baseball fan wanted to keep another memory: some photographs with the members of the Matanzas team.

Without thinking about the possibility of it happening – at least so soon – she let her mother know, who took on the task of finding a way to satisfy her daughter’s request.

In that desire she asked for help from Liannys, a young neighbor who also loved the sport of balls and strikes.

The latter, without the girl suspecting it, contacted the pitcher Noelvis Entenza to make such a dream come true.

Lorena junto a Ariel Sánchez.

They agreed to meet around four in the afternoon, the approximate time of the team’s arrival at Victoria de Girón. He would take care of the rest.

Even the organizers of the entrance to the stadium and another pitcher joined the conspiracy: Yoennis Yera, who ended up being key in the materialization of this desire.

Little by little everyone gladly agreed and today Lorena proudly displays the images alongside the players.

Lorena y Liannys junto al director del equipo de Matanzas.

“They gave me a tremendous surprise,” she says, adding: “Even bigger because they won against Artemisa.”

And yes, Lorena was very happy on her 15th, when her team won the first game of the grand final of the Elite Baseball League in Cuba and she returned home with the images of her dream come true. reality of it.

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon

 

Post Views: 38

Etiquetas

Acerca Miriam Velázquez

Le puede interesar

Professor Luis Espino García dies in the city of Matanzas

¡Haz clic para puntuar esta entrada! (Votos: 0 Promedio: 0)In the afternoon of this Monday, …

Deja una respuesta

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *

TV Yumurí en Telegram
Desarrollado en WordPress | Diseñado por TV Yumurí
© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved