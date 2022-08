The lid of the 3rd tank just collapsed after the air took a turn from the northeast.

The risk of this happening was never ruled out, as specified in the note above.

The forces that worked in the place had been evacuated.

The installation of a powerful pump to begin spraying both tanks with chemical foam will soon be completed.

Later we will expand the news…

By Provincial Government of Matanzas

Translated by Gabriela Bringas Hernández