Last Minute

The third tank also collapsed, after spilling fuel from the second and further compromising the situation at dawn.

Governor Mario Sabines: «The risk that we had announced did occur.»

The fire caused by the spill of fuel from the second tank compromised the deck of the third.

The governor compared the flames of this third tank as a cauldron or stove, without spilling fuel, so far.

Currently there is little visibility due to the smoke that surrounds the Industrial Zone, product of the fire in the vicinity, after the spill of fuel from the collapsed tanks, affirms the Governor.

By TVYumuri

Translated by Gabriela Bringas Hernández

