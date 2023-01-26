Keep meeting Diaz Canel y Maduro

The leader from Venezuela received in the International Airport of Maiquetia, in La Guaira, to his Cuban par, after it was fulfilled a work´s schedule in Buenos Aires, Argentina Capital, and participated in the VII Community Summit of Latin American and Caribbean States.

During the dialog, both leaders reaffirmed their compromise with the defend of a peace world and cooperation at favor of the international solidarity.

By Cuba part participated the canceller Bruno Rodriguez, the minister of outside commerce and the foreign inversion, Rodrigo Malmierca, and the ambassador of Havana in Caracas, Dagoberto Rodriguez. (ALH)

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon