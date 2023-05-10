Call to Jovellanos to produce more to the people

Produce resulted of the repeated word during the interchanged happened this Monday among structures, proprietaries of hearth, representative of the Minister of the Farming and in other productive ways, Presidents of Popular Councils and others with the Auxiliary Team of Deputy Prime Minister Jorge Luis Tapia Fonseca, on a working visit to Jovellanos.

When carrying out an evaluation of the implementation of the Food and Nutrition Sovereignty and Security Law (SSAN Law), the delegation was able to verify how much remains to be fulfilled in its implementation in each of the 22 programs that it comprises.

The SSAN Law defines the local food system as the central axis to achieve food sovereignty and security with the creation at the national, provincial and municipal levels of sustainable and nutrition-sensitive capacities and strategies, and also strengthens autonomy and territorial decentralization.

To change conceptions, spread the planting of various crops and redesign compliance plans for milk and meat in response to the real potential and needs of the people, called the members of this work committee that these days evaluate compliance with the Law itself in various Matanzas territories.

Proposals for solutions to various problems with the aim of increasing production levels in a frank exchange of experiences were the focus of the debates. Zero tolerance for the increase in theft and slaughter of large livestock, maximizing the development of local projects linked to agriculture, achieving greater control in contracting and increasing local self-sufficiency were some of the recommendations left.

In the meeting, held at the Coincidencia agroecological farm, the will of the people of Jovellan to make efficient use of the land, exploit it to the maximum and above all produce more for the people prevailed. (ALH)



