Celebrate in Union de Reyes The Cuban Farmer day

In the cooperative of credits and services (CCS) Israel Cabrera nestled in the Town of Alacranes, has place the municipal act by the day of the Cuban Farmer in Union de Reyes.

Outstanding producers, founders of the organization, political and government leaders and guests commemorated in the activity the assassination of the peasant leader Niceto Pérez García, the 62nd anniversary of the constitution of the National Association of Small Farmers and the 64th anniversary of the signing of the first Law of Agrarian Reform by Commander in Chief Fidel Castro Ruz.

Grassroots and cooperative organizations were recognized in the territory, and the status of National Vanguard was granted to the Cooperativa de Producción Agropecuaria (CPA) 13 de Marzo and the Credit and Services Cooperative (CCS) Israel Cabrera for their outstanding work in the production of food.

The workers of the productive pole of the Israel Cabrera stand out in the cultivation of varieties such as vegetables and vegetables, and the milk production achieved stands out.

For the founder and associate Heriberto Perdomo Rodríguez, it is a satisfaction to obtain the special José Ramírez Cruz seal, and reaffirms his commitment to the organization.

To strengthen the ideological political work, the operation of the organization, the increase in agricultural production and the search for alternatives in order to acquire new experiences, called the president of the ANAP in the territory, Leonel González Zamora, in the main words.

Every year in Unión de Reyes the peasants celebrate their day with various activities, and with their daily actions they show that, if man serves, the land also. (ALH)



Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon