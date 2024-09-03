Jagüey continues its path towards rescuing neighborhood culture

The Bar “El Milenio” located in zone B of the Jagüey Grande buildings together with other spaces distributed throughout the Jagüey geography has become this summer 2024 a cultural center for and of the community.

In that small space – Ricardo and Daineris tell us – administrative areas of the center where not only gastronomic products such as soft drinks, pizzas and soups are offered when possible, but since the Summer Mode began. Katia Correoso , music instructor for the José Martí Brigade of Art Instructors, hosts a regular show every Sunday with several fans who spontaneously meet there every afternoon to enjoy good music and have a fun and enjoyable time.