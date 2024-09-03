Aniversario 65 de la Revolución Cubana

Jagüey continues its path towards rescuing neighborhood culture

Redacción TV Yumurí 3 horas ago English Deja un comentarios 59 Vistas

The Bar “El Milenio” located in zone B of the Jagüey Grande buildings together with other spaces distributed throughout the Jagüey geography has become this summer 2024 a cultural center for and of the community.

In that small space – Ricardo and Daineris tell us – administrative areas of the center where not only gastronomic products such as soft drinks, pizzas and soups are offered when possible, but since the Summer Mode began.

Katia Correoso, music instructor for the José Martí Brigade of Art Instructors, hosts a regular show every Sunday with several fans who spontaneously meet there every afternoon to enjoy good music and have a fun and enjoyable time.

For lovers of good music, these small moments constitute an interesting initiative to rescue culture in the neighborhoods, in the communities and to offer good moments of recreation to a people who work and try to overcome difficulties.

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon
Post Views: 62

Etiquetas

Acerca Redacción TV Yumurí

Le puede interesar

Cárdenas: The Grand Prix of the Artisanal Formula 1 is closed

The Conrado Walter Massaguer Art Gallery closed the summer of 2024 with the exciting Final …

Deja una respuesta

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *

TV Yumurí en Telegram
Desarrollado en WordPress | Diseñado por TV Yumurí
© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved