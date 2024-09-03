Jagüey continues its path towards rescuing neighborhood culture

The Bar “El Milenio” located in zone B of the Jagüey Grande buildings together with other spaces distributed throughout the Jagüey geography has become this summer 2024 a cultural center for and of the community.
In that small space – Ricardo and Daineris tell us – administrative areas of the center where not only gastronomic products such as soft drinks, pizzas and soups are offered when possible, but since the Summer Mode began.
For lovers of good music, these small moments constitute an interesting initiative to rescue culture in the neighborhoods, in the communities and to offer good moments of recreation to a people who work and try to overcome difficulties.