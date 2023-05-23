Heart´s Gallery: create in Family

To Norberto Delgado Medina and Adilen Mendoza Garcia Beyond their love as a couple, they were united by their passion for different artistic manifestations.

With the Martian maxim that doing is the best way to say, both art instructors, together with their 3 children, formed the family project Galería Corazones for 4 years.

“When in 2020 the new coronavirus was declared a global pandemic and all restrictive measures were taken to prevent contagion, it represented a drastic turn in our lives. We began to think from home what we could do as parents, so that our three children could release a bit of the great stress they were experiencing. “Our children love to draw. We looked for newspaper, cardboard boxes, glue and some paints and we began to make little houses that stuck to the refrigerator. At this stage, through social networks, we try to make people aware of the importance of staying at home to avoid contagion,” says Adilén. “Little by little and without realizing it, the project and the idea of ​​giving away these handicrafts we made to the doctors and nurses who carried out such complex work at the risk of their own lives were born,” emphasizes Nolberto, who was hospitalized for those days. and learned about the incalculable effort of the health personnel.

From the hand and the talent of the makers of Heart´s Gallery begansmall gifts made from materials such as leather, cardboard, paper and the best known supported on clay tiles are an incentive for the soul.

“The name of the project arises thinking about the way to reach people in a different way. The greatest desire of a plastic artist may be to exhibit in a gallery, we had the same need, but we wanted to do it in the hearts of people”, says Nolberto. “Touching people’s feelings is not a difficult task if you paint with love. Art has the power of change and transformation when it is true and is done from the heart, so after several proposals we chose the name Galería Corazones”, comments Adilén moved.

A space for creation becomes the Negro workshop, as Norberto is known. His sons Jairon, Antony and Jeison collaborate in the making of the pieces that are later delivered in recognition of the work of different actors in society.

“Working as a family is wonderful. We are a great team. The children really enjoy creating, each workshop is a new experience, where they are the main artists”, says Adilén enthusiastically.

Currently the initiative is also made up of the art instructor Liudys Mantill Molina, children, adolescents and youth from the community.

Galería Corazones donates his almost complete work, despite expensive expenses in inputs such as paint. Feeling grateful is the greatest incentive to create.

“From June 28 to July 3, Matanzas will be the venue for the III Exchange of the Movement of Living Community Cultures of Mesoamerica and the Caribbean in which we will participate both in the organization of the event and in the murals, exhibitions, exchanges, face-to-face workshops and online that will be carried out”, explains Delgado Medina.

Currently, the leader of the project works together with the artist from Matanzas Jesús Alberto Mederos in the execution of an allegorical mural to the unfortunate event that occurred at the base of Supertankers. They also collaborate with the Maravillas de la Infancia Sociocultural Project, where they give plastic arts workshops to children.

His works presented in different spaces are widely accepted due to the novelty of using the tile as a support for the work, among the most recent ones “Martianos Hoy” in the Fragua Martiana stands out.

For this family, art flourishes daily. They print their seal of love on each work with which they intend to touch hearts. (ALH)