National visit to the local Construction Materials Program concludes

After two days of tours of the municipalities, the national visit to the local Construction Materials Program concluded in Matanzas. The strategy is focused on the use of the endogenous resources of each territory.

There was talk of the shortage of cement and steel in the country, and the director of the program on the island, Tomás Vázquez, highlighted the importance of exploiting the production of pebbles in the province, favored by the presence of natural deposits favorable for its manufacture.

During the conclusions, Vázquez pointed to the search for diverse investors, such as mipymes for the sake of greater training and outlet for production. (ALH)

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon