The young football player from Matanzas Enmanuel Rivera Milian integrate the Cuban team to the next Championship Sub-17 of Concacaf Guatemala 2023, provide of the 11 to January 26 on his twentieth edition.

To the Yumurino and his partners will be a complicated exam, because they arrive to the event as tenth team preclassification according to the ranking. The middle field Rivera will try to enlarge his international experience with the combined tricolor of the toirnamemnt UNCAF Sub-16 on October 2022.

Cuba start with reals options of fight for one of the three tickets on quarrel to the eight final. The boys from the greater from the Antilles share the G Key of the final phase next to Costa Rica, Jamaica and Guadalupe, this last one to priori the most weak of the pulled part.

The squad leader ship by the artemiseño Sandro Sevillano must to emphasize on tactics aspects offensive capacity to dream with the universal ticket. Physical preparation and goal demonstration pretend beat it signature by the little lions of the Caribbean.

The Creole debut will have place the day 12 of the present month the square from Jamaica from the National Stadium from Guatemala Guamuch Flores, one of the two installations that serve as campus to the competition, The duel before The Reggae Boyz will suppose a direct challenge by the cup of the next phase.

The lidl in the ground from Guatemala reserve only four passports to the World of category, to celebrate on Peru the next year. In the history of this regional events, Cuba treasures two medals( gold in 1988 and brass in 1991). Both occasions was achieved the classification to the World Cup Sub 17 (1989 and 1992) as the only apparition of eleven Cubans on each contest.

This will be the return to the Championship Sub-17 of Concacaf of four years without take place, Cuba declined his presence in the last edition and his assistance more recently to the tournament was in 2017, wen they was sixth and stay at the door of the classification. (ALH)

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon