Finance Minister checks joint price control actions in the province

The Minister of Finance and Prices Vladimir Regueiro Ale confirmed the fulfillment of joint actions for price control in the province of Matanzas.

At the meeting, Regueiro Ale emphasized the priority of solving complaints and claims from the people. He also highlighted the verification of the use of digital payment channels and fiscal bank accounts as a strategy to boost the economy.

The National Price Control Exercise is carried out with the integration of officials and workers from the Directorate of Finance and Prices; Economy and Planning; Labor and Social Security as well as banking entities and the National Office of Tax Administration.

The price control exercises and the dissemination actions to keep the population informed of the violations and measures applied are essential to achieve greater autonomy in the Matanzas territory.

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon

