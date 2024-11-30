English

Finance Minister checks joint price control actions in the province

Por Amanda Pérez Aguerrebere 0 Comentario #Finance Minister #TVYumuri

The Minister of Finance and Prices Vladimir Regueiro Ale confirmed the fulfillment of joint actions for price control in the province of Matanzas.

At the meeting, Regueiro Ale emphasized the priority of solving complaints and claims from the people. He also highlighted the verification of the use of digital payment channels and fiscal bank accounts as a strategy to boost the economy.

The National Price Control Exercise is carried out with the integration of officials and workers from the Directorate of Finance and Prices; Economy and Planning; Labor and Social Security as well as banking entities and the National Office of Tax Administration.

The price control exercises and the dissemination actions to keep the population informed of the violations and measures applied are essential to achieve greater autonomy in the Matanzas territory.

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon

Post Views: 75

By Amanda Pérez Aguerrebere

Entradas relacionadas

English

National event to be held in Matanzas for the Day of Confrontation against HIV-AIDS

Redacción TV Yumurí
English

The city of rivers and bay

Aurora López Herrera
English

Maintenance begins at the Antonio Guiteras CTE

Redacción TV Yumurí

Deja una respuesta

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *

Te has perdido

Cuba

Cuba se prepara para la 25ta. edición del Festival del Habano

Matanzas

Actividades en saludo a nuevo aniversario de Radio Ciudad Bandera

Cultura

Concierto de Alejandro Falcón dedicado a Matanzas

English

National event to be held in Matanzas for the Day of Confrontation against HIV-AIDS