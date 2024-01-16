Electrical worker’s day celebrated in Matanzas

¡Haz clic para puntuar esta entrada! (Votos: 0 Promedio: 0 )

The more than 6,500 electrical workers in the province of Matanzas assume responsibility for promoting the sector in the territory.

This was corroborated during the celebration of the provincial event at the Sauto National Monument Theater to celebrate the day of the electrical worker.

At the meeting, the Ñico López distinction was awarded to workers with 20 and 25 years of work and union experience, as well as the certificate for 40 years dedicated to the profession.

The nine electrical entities in Matanzas received recognition for their performance during 2023. The contingents participating in the recovery from meteorological events in different provinces of the country were also stimulated.

At the meeting, the Central Workers of Cuba presented the 85th anniversary plaque of the organization and the plaque of merit for tenacity and commitment to a group of workers.

The member of the Central Committee and first secretary of the Party in Matanzas Susely Morfa González together with Governor Mario Sabines Lorenzo delivered a special recognition on behalf of the people of Matanzas to the managers and workers of the electrical sector in Matanzas.

Yanelis Yanet Durán Gómez, general secretary of the Energy and Mines Workers Union in the province, highlighted the contributions of this group of men and women in very complex times for the national economy.

Workers in the electrical sector in La Atenas de Cuba have a high responsibility with the promotion of activity in the territory, always based on commitment and the ability to overcome difficulties. (ALH)

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon