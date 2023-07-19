New professionals in the Matanzas educational sector

Aniversario 330 de la Ciudad de Matanzas
Despite its historical difficulties related to enrollment retention and teaching coverage, the René Fraga Moreno Provincial Pedagogical School of Matanzas recently celebrated its tenth graduation, with 100 graduates of various specialties who must join the educational sector in this western territory as new professionals.

As explained by Roberland Hernández, director of the center, in 2013 he held his first teacher graduation, several of the current graduates accepted their right to continue higher education without having to pass entrance exams.

There are multiple educational and teaching strategies that are developed in the institution in order to encourage the motivation of future Pedagogy professionals, among them, the broad academic, scientific, sports and cultural movement stands out, which includes the celebration of festivals, contests, competitions and recreational activities of a diverse nature. (ALH)

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon

