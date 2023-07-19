In Brussels, Cuban will for emancipatory ecology

Mario Sabines Lorenzo, governor of Matanzas, shared experiences related to confronting climate change and sustainable development on Monday at the People’s Summit in Brussels, Belgium.

During the space “Reflections for an emancipatory ecological co-transition between the peoples of the South and the Global North”, Sabines Lorenzo recognized that in order to seek a dignified life in a balanced environment, not only the will of the people but also the State and the Party is required, which exists in Cuba.

Digitally, the governor of Matanzas explained to the Cuban News Agency that, in limited speaking time, he highlighted the existence in the Caribbean nation of an Environmental Law and a strategy to support, with the few resources available, a stronger position of respect for nature and care for the planet.

He explained that there are valuable experiences on the application of agroecology in agriculture, and the generation of own products and seeds in search of sovereignty and as an alternative to the limitations imposed by the economic and financial blockade of the United States on Cuba.

He stressed that the impact of having Cuba unfairly on a list of terrorist countries is undoubted, which limits progress in the field of ecology due to lack of financing, despite the fact that the people are educated every day on this issue and the State supports it with its laws.

The growth of forested areas in the country after the triumph of the Revolution, and the change of the energy matrix as an ongoing process in pumping drinking water in communities, with the use of photovoltaic panels, were also aspects highlighted in his intervention.

Sabines Lorenzo also commented on the sacrifice of buildings in the important sun and beach pole of Varadero in order to rescue and protect the dune, which represents the importance given to environmental sanitation.

They are the municipalities that are increasingly more autonomous to achieve their local development and have strategies that respect nature and ecological development; and also the opening to new forms of economic management in the country is compatible with this matter, he assured.

“We are sure that if less time and resources were spent building weapons and proliferating wars in the world, we could make much more progress in the ecological economic transition,” he concluded.

Promoting a fairer international financial architecture, which makes it possible to achieve the sustainable development goals, is one of the objectives of the People’s Summit that meets in Brussels, in parallel to that of the Heads of State and Government of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) and the European Union (EU). (ALH)

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon