Donations are delivered to those affected by Oscar

After tropical storm Oscar passed through the east of the country, solidarity from Cubans with the affected territories was not long in coming, and in Matanzas the Cuban Workers’ Union is organizing the reception of donations for their rapid delivery to those affected by the meteorological phenomenon.

Rogelio Leyva Castellanos, member of the provincial Secretariat of the Cuban Workers’ Union in Matanzas, informed provincial television of the creation of 13 reception points throughout the province for delivery to the eastern zone next Friday in the afternoon.

For its part, the Federation of Cuban Women in the territory also participates in the formation of the donations.

Its general secretary in the province, Odalys García Pérez, also reported the reception and classification of the articles at the block and delegation level.

Other organizations and institutions are also working in the same way. Among them, Bandec has opened an account to help the victims through ATMs, Transfermóvil or cash deposits in any of the bank branches.

The Union of Cuban Journalists in the territory is joining in the collaboration in its base delegations and the Red Cross branch is calling for participation in the contributions. Like other political and mass organizations throughout the country, the people of Matanzas are joining in to deal with the damage caused by the passage of Hurricane Oscar. (ALH)

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon

