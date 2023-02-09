Diversifies their services UEB poultry Union de Reyes

The exploitation of the natural resources characterize to the Company Unity of Base Poultry Union de Reyes, that belongs to the Company to the Conservation for the Cienaga de Zapata. In the last year expanded their services before the difficulties to the electroenergetics.

Increase the agriculture to make the self supply of the company and the sale to workers, on correspondence with the law of Food sovereignty. Besides, they employ part of the field in the pig farming.

In 2022 dedicated part of their production to the catering of the touristic sector and on sale to a services way not state and gastronomic companies to the elaboration of derivatives of the pig, according to the principal of the UEB, Yoel Salgado Curbelo.

To the forestry, dedicate science to the formation and crop of the forest, dedicate the most time of their work. Actually count with with more than 24 thousand hectares of hearth dedicate to this end.

The unity development the nurseries, first step on any program of forest resettlement, and they met deep in the crop of species in danger of extinction as the cedar, the mahogany and the majagua, to restore ecosystem in the Cienaga de Zapata.

As result of the control silvicultural extract raw material necessary to the vegetable coal production, the principal item exportable of the company, each one commercialize with the Minister of Agriculture and designate to people from Union de Reyes.

They count too with a sawmill were they process wood, useful on constructions of ranch and cattle houses, for wich create craft brigades.

Located in the 104 kilometer of the National Highway, the unity poultry promote the protection of the environment and the rational use of the natural resources. (ALH)

