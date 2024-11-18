English

Direct delegate of the health sector to the CTC Congress

For the results in healthcare and the contribution of its union sections to tasks of social impact, the collective of the Comandante Faustino Pérez Clinical-Surgical-Teaching Hospital of Matanzas selected one of the direct delegates of the Provincial Union of Public Health to the 22nd Congress of the CTC.

Five workers of the hospital institution joined the candidacy, approved by the electoral commission. The doctor in Medicine and Deputy Director of the center Gretter Rodríguez Robaina was elected with 57 percent of the votes.

Rodríguez Robaina conveyed to the rest of the collective the commitment to represent them with dignity at the congress where they will present their needs and the actions they carry out to provide better medical assistance to the people of Matanzas.

On behalf of the Matanzas labor movement, the CTC recognized the direct delegate of the Provincial Union of Health to the great meeting of Cuban workers.

The meeting was chaired by the Member of the Provincial Bureau of the Party Yosveny Verdeal Castellanos, the Member of the Council of State and Director of the Faustino Pérez de Matanzas Hospital Taymí Martínez Naranjo, as well as union leaders and leaders of the provincial health department.

Those present ratified their confidence in the delegate and her ability to bring the voice of the workers of the sector to the CTC Congress. (ALH)

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon

By Blanca Bonachea

