Direct delegate of the Military Construction Company No. 4 Matanzas elected to the XXII Congress of the CTC

Workers of the Military Construction Company No. 4 Matanzas held the assembly of representatives for the election of the direct delegate to the 22nd Congress of the Cuban Workers’ Central. After the presentation of the candidacy and its approval by the electoral commission, the participants proceeded to vote.

As a result of the process, Fidel Ángel Mora Hernández was elected as direct delegate representing the Union of Civilian Defense Workers.

“It is a great honor for me to be a direct delegate and represent this labor group that has achieved countless achievements since its founding and to bring the opinions and proposals of my colleagues to the grand event,” said Mora Hernández.

The entity’s staff assumes responsibility for the organization’s tasks in fulfilling the institution’s missions and duties.

“Our builders are an example of everything that can be done in such a difficult context. This company is a reference because the conditions and availability of resources do not favor their work, however, they have had an active participation in the development of the theater of operations, which is the reason for the existence of the Military Construction Company,” said Mabel Acea García, General Secretary of the SNTCD. Military Construction Company Number 4 is responsible for the manufacturing and assembly of strategic works for economic and social development, such as the Reynold García Subdivision, buildings such as the Focsa, the Cárdenas educational project, and hotel constructions such as the Palacio de los Corredores and the Havana Cathedral. (ALH)

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon

