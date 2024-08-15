Difficulties persist with solid waste collection in Matanzas

The Municipal Municipal Waste Collection Company in Matanzas has difficulties with the collection of solid waste. The availability of labor and equipment are the main limitations.

Despite the efforts of the workers in the sector to keep the streets clean, the company only has 10 trucks for collection in 19 areas of the city. The availability of gloves, shovels and other means of protection is also scarce at the moment.

According to Jorge Oquendo González, Head of the Naranjal Popular Council area, at this time of year the volumes of garbage increase due to social indiscipline and also the rains; mainly in the area of ​​the buildings.

In the collection of solid waste in Matanzas, transportation equipment is used, leased to state companies and even so they do not sustain the activity in the territory.

For several months, the Mipyme Diseño y Soluciones Rapidas has been leading the task in the Pueblo Nuevo popular council with impact actions in what represents one of the areas that generates the greatest volume of garbage in the main municipality.

Yoel Sanabria Casabona, the administrator of the Mipyme, explains that despite offering their workers a salary of 8 thousand pesos, they only have half of their staff covered.

Social indiscipline also threatens the work of Communal Associations in Matanzas. Although the responsibility for collection falls to the company with the support of the Government and the Party, the population has the duty to dispose of waste in an orderly manner.

