Cárdenas: Artistic gala for Fidel’s birthplace

The day in Cárdenas to pay tribute to Fidel Castro on the 98th anniversary of his birth, culminated with an artistic gala at the Cinema Theater.

There, members of the Amateur Artists Movement of the Gonzalo Roig House of Culture, accompanied by students from the Art Schools, displayed all their talent on stage.

Music, dance, poetry and interpretation came together to pay tribute to the undefeated leader of the Cuban Revolution.

The political and governmental authorities of the territory were present along with other personalities from the cultural sphere.

