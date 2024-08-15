Aniversario 65 de la Revolución Cubana

Cárdenas: Artistic gala for Fidel’s birthplace

Redacción TV Yumurí 3 horas ago English Deja un comentarios 37 Vistas

The day in Cárdenas to pay tribute to Fidel Castro on the 98th anniversary of his birth, culminated with an artistic gala at the Cinema Theater.

There, members of the Amateur Artists Movement of the Gonzalo Roig House of Culture, accompanied by students from the Art Schools, displayed all their talent on stage.

Music, dance, poetry and interpretation came together to pay tribute to the undefeated leader of the Cuban Revolution.

The political and governmental authorities of the territory were present along with other personalities from the cultural sphere.

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon

Post Views: 38

Etiquetas

Acerca Redacción TV Yumurí

Le puede interesar

Difficulties persist with solid waste collection in Matanzas

The Municipal Municipal Waste Collection Company in Matanzas has difficulties with the collection of solid …

Deja una respuesta

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *

TV Yumurí en Telegram
Desarrollado en WordPress | Diseñado por TV Yumurí
© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved