Died Pablo Milanes

The Cuban singer-songwriter Pablo Milanes died this Monday at 79 years old in Madrid. The artist was one of the voices more recognized in the song. Singer-songwriter founder of the sonorous experimentation group of the ICAIC and of the movement of the New Troy with Silvio Rodriguez and Noel Nicola.

The Artistic Office of Pablo announced like this in their social network.

«With pain and sadness we regret inform that the master Pablo Milanes has died this early morning November, 22 in Madrid « «We appreciate deeply all the love demonstration and support, to all his family and friends, in this hard moments» «Rest in love and peace that always he transmitted will remains forever in our memory»

The last November, 13 Pablo Milanes was hospitalized in Madrid, were he lives since 2017 and received medical treatment to the oncohematological diseases that he suffered some years ago and its make more bigger the last months.

His last presentation in The Havana was a concert in the sport city, in which that hundreds of Cubans share fragments of several of the songs that he elected that night.

Start and end of a green morning, you see, I don not ask you, or to live are part of the piece of Pablo that transcended edges and borderlands. (ALH)

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon