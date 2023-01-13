Diaz Canel evaluate actions to transform the economy of Matanzas

The forts secretary of the Central Committee of the Party and president of the republic of Cuba, Miguel Diaz Canel Bermudez, evaluated in Matanzas the actions of the province on each sector to get positive results in the economy during 2023.

In the encounter, the seventh of this kind effected in the country, was addressed the potentialities and the strategy of the territory on the search of solution sustainable to get better the life style of the population.

The member of the Political Desk and secretary of the organization of the central committee, Roberto Morales Ojeda, explained that its about to push the productions of food, exportation and importation, construction of houses and others.

The members of the Central Committee and first secretary in Matanzas, Susely Morfa Gonzalez, she made reference the potentialities and shortcomings about each ones the province will work to give a overturn to the territorial economy. (ALH)

Translate by Casterman Medina de Leon