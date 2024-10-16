Delegation of the Communist Party of Vietnam visits Matanzas

The first secretary of the Party in Matanzas, Mario Sabines Lorenzo, received a delegation of officials from the Communist Party of the Vietnamese province of Quang Nam.

The visit, led by the Permanent Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and President of the People’s Committee of the Asian territory, comrade Nguyen Duc Dung, constitutes the first exchange between both provinces in the 64 years of diplomatic relations between Cuba and Vietnam.

The senior officials exchanged with the Governor of Matanzas Marieta Poey Zamora and members of the Executive Bureau of the Provincial Party Committee with the aim of strengthening relations between both organizations and areas of cooperation of mutual interest.

At the meeting, which was also attended by the Vietnamese ambassador to Cuba, His Excellency Mr. Le Quang Long, they recognized the development of Matanzas in tourism, oil well drilling and agriculture.

Both delegations commemorated the 60th anniversary of the assassination of Nguyen Van Troi, martyr of the Quang Nam province. They also agreed to maintain bilateral exchanges to expand ties between both countries.

