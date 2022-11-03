Cuban alligator picture wins international prize

Tanya Houppermans was the great winner of the Mangrove Photographic prime this year by her first foreground of a alligator surrounded by mangroves in the Cuban archipelago Jardines de la Reina.

On the Eight year, this contest organized by Mangrove Action Project have as objective to show the relation between the wild life , coast community and mangroves woods.

Beside, the seek of the fragility of this unique ecosystem so much for under and on the water.

The Jardines de la Reina is archipelago in front of the Cuban coast and is a protected place since 1996.

Is one of the marine ecosystem more virgin in the world.

¨The healthy population of alligators must be to the pristine condition of the mangroves and i want to catch the close ups of this giant gentile in his natural habitat¨assured Houppermans, the winner.

¨I hope this picture succeeds in showing that it is critical to protect areas like this¨

The mangroves represent an important protection against the climate change: 4.000 m2 of mangroves woods absorb almost the same amount of carbon dioxide as 4.000 m2 of amazon jungle.

¨The mangroves photography prizes are become in a platform to intrigue the people about the magnificent ecologic paper that role played by mangroves in our lives¨ Dhritiman Mukherjee judge.

Here there is a selection of winners pictures of a several categories of the competition. (ALH)