Cubafruta drives crop of pineapple and avocado

With the financing of Italian Agency of Cooperation and Development(AICS), the project Cubafruta, strengthening of the chain of value of pineapple and the avocado to local level, will contribute to get better the linked gestation with both fruits in the west city of Matanzas, with the purpose of food guarantee sovereignty in Cuba.

The project director, Jose Perez Rodriguez, outstanding the essential objective of the initiative, that will contribute to get better the offer of fresh products and processed to the local market, as the national and international and at the same time reduce the lost of the crop and the importance of supplies.

In Matanzas, explained Perez Rodriguez, the population of Colon, Calimete and Los Arabos constitute and important productive pol of pineapple, in which are cultivated more than 2 thousand hectares almost exclusive of the variety Red Spain, with production intended to the consume fresh and industrial.

The specialist indicate that with this project its follow increase the capacity of the coop to produce elaborate and trade fresh fruit and transform, about a sustainable base.

With a duration of more than 30 month, to the core, Cubafruta will benefit directly to several productive economic actor of the territory Jaguey Grande, Colon, Calimete, Los Arabos.

Cubafruta take its first step

The technical coordination of the project Cubafruta visited recently the UBPC Gispert, of the population of Colon, and interchanged with its executives about several topic of interesting fro both parts.

«Already Gispert count with several beneficiaries of the refer project.There is UBPC has of a bank of seeds of pineapples to next will see rich with news cultivars that arrived from Ciego de Avila, to diversify the structure of the fruits in the province of Matanzas» projection Horacio Mederos Acosta, technical secretary of the project.

During, Cubafruta continue with its intervention in the population of Matanzas that make a part of the strategy» Several are the actions that have to realized on the last days. Its realized on the last days. Its delivery motorbike in the CCS Carlos. M de Cespedes, of the population of Colon. The Farmer benefit, Hector Herrera Rodriguez, with 13.42 hectares of pineapple, received the equipment with the president of the coop, Vladimir Perez Peña, projection Mederos Acosta.

This equipment and other media that will delivery with other more ahead, refer, contribute to max the production of pineapple in the province of Matanzas.

Benefits to the farmer from Jaguey.

The producer of avocado benefits of the Cubafruta project, belongs to the Coop of Credit and Services Vicente Carrasco and Wilfredo Diaz Rodriguez, received as a part of the cooperation, media of works as handsaw, scissors of pruning, and motorbike.

In the act of delivery was the directives of the ANAP in Jaguey Grande, the presidents of both cooperatives, the Technical Coordination of the project and a representation of the local governor.

The Principal of the project explained besides that in the population of Jaguey Grande will benefit other productive bases linked to the Argo-Industrial Company Victoria de Giron, as well as the industrial line of process of the pineapple on the UEB Combinado of citrus Heroes de Giron.

Also will be favored the Scientific Territorial Unit (UCTB) of the institute of Fruit Cultural of Jaguey Grande, with extensive experience in the investigation and the app of science and the innovation on function of the fruits crops on the country.

AICS by the development and the cooperation

Agree with the information of the web site Institutional of the Italian Agency of Cooperation to the Develop (AICS), between the waiting results of this project its found make stronger the local capacity and nationals to diagnose, project and manage strategic the production of fruits, with focus of chains and equity of gene.

Emphasize Jose Perez Rodriguez that introduce news cultivars on showed plots in which the same producers will value their behavior agree with the conditions of the populations from Matanzas.

AICS is the public Agency of the Governor of the Italian Republic that take care of the promotion of the international develop, chord with the indication of the Diary 2030 and the coop political international and development of the Europe Union.

The coop to the develop make a essential part of the outside political Italian, and is focus in objectives of human promotion and not in a economic dairy. Its main topics are the distribution more equitable of the rich, the guaranty of the access to the right to the health and the education and the environment keep. (ALH)

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon