Centrals beats to Port on the Victoria de Giron Stadium

The Centrals team leader by Armando Ferrer defeated to Port on the first game of the semi finals of the I Elite League of baseball in Cuba.

The host defeated five carer by two with the offensive of 11 hits and victory to the reliever Javier Mirabal from Villa Clara

The game happens with good duel in the pitching among the openers Fredy Asiel Alvarez(CEN) and Yadian Martinez(POR) with advantage at the beginning of the game for the Centrals and a tie that shook of the top in the eight inning with bunch of three races.

The anecdotes of advantage was leadership an simple of Danel Castro, tug hit of Yadir Mujica, unstoppable of Luis Vicente Mateo and a launch out of the plate of Raymond Figueredo that take advantage Mujica to annotate the fifth.

This Thursday will take place on the second game of this phase in the Victoria de Giron Stadium of Matanzas and will initiate the others semi final, in which Farmers will receive to Tobacco Growers in the Martires de Barbados park, from Bayamo. (ALH)

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon