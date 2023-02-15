Celebrate Sauto theater anniversary 160

The Sauto theater, National Monument, celebrate this year its 160 anniversary. To celebrate the date with a big plan of activities directed to the public from Matanzas.

From the 16 to 19 of February will have place in the Melocactus Matanzanus 2023, a event sponsored by the Office of Humor, the Promoter Center of Humor and the council of the Scenic Arts of Matanzas. In the make honor to the legendary group humor from Matanzas. The Signal of Humor, whose artistic track transcends to our epoch.

The Saturday 18 and Sunday 19 of this month the Symphonic Orchestra, under the general direction of Kike Quiñones, will present the Symphony with of nothing dedicate to the La Seña and besides to the group from Argentina Les Luthiers.

To April the celebration by the anniversary 160 include the concert of the pianist, composer, and pedagogue Frank Fernandez Tamayo together to the orchestra from Matanzas, leader by the musician Enrique Perez Mesa, internationally recognized.

The April 5 inaugurate a photographic expo of Ernesto Cruz that collect snapshot of events realized from the reopened of the local in 2019, were stand out besides its value architectonic.

Next the National Ballet of Cuba will back to the theater, as that the companies Acosta Danza and the Folkloric Camagua, from Camaguey.

The Sauto theater opened its door the April 6 of 1863 and was declared National Monument in 1978. (ALH)

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon