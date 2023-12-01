Cardenenses remember the caravan that accompanied Fidel

On November 30, 2016, the city of Cárdenas experienced a moment of deep pain but at the same time of patriotic commitment. That day, around one o’clock in the afternoon, the funeral procession entered the city in which Fidel’s ashes were transferred to Santiago de Cuba. 7 years after that sad day, students and leaders of the UJC, accompanied by the main authorities of the municipality, recalled that moment.

The march took place from the vicinity of the Fort located on Avenida de Céspedes to José Antonio Echeverría Park along the main artery of the city.

As they passed, the young people and students were escorted by pioneers, workers and people in general who gathered on both sides of Céspedes Avenue or Calle Real as many call it.

Fidel visited the municipality of Cárdenas on more than 30 occasions, the first of which was on January 8, 1959 when he detoured from the Caravan of Freedom to pay tribute to José Antonio Echeverría. (ALH)

