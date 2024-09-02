Cárdenas: The Grand Prix of the Artisanal Formula 1 is closed

The Conrado Walter Massaguer Art Gallery closed the summer of 2024 with the exciting Final of the Formula 1 Craft Grand Prix!.

During the event, the places obtained by each team were known, where the creativity, effort and dedication of the children were awarded.

A tour of the entire process that began last July led to revealing to those present the passion for art and motorsports in a unique and artisanal way.

The award is the result of the contest held in the morning with the children of the Casa Taller Juguetes Lau who lived a day full of adrenaline and fun, competing against each other in an exciting wedge race.

A total of five teams in total, the little drivers overcame obstacles and accelerated at full speed, demonstrating their skill and creativity in each lap, says the Gallery’s profile on its Facebook social network profile. (ALH)

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon