Walk the candidates to the parlay Companies of Matanzas

The five candidates to deputies of the National Assemble of the Popular Power that will represent to the most of 150 thousand yumurinos in the Cuban Parlay, interchanged with electors of companies and productive centers of the city of Matanzas.

Among them its found the members of the Secretary and boss of the department of Attention to the Social Sector of the Central Commit of the Party, Jorge Luis Broche Lorenzo, and the first secretary in the province, Susely Morfa Gonzalez.

The unit from Matanzas of the Medical Trade Company EMCOMED, was point of start in the interchanged of the elector yumurinos.

The representative by the province of Matanzas Know the strategies to the distribution of drugs and supplies, despite of the deficit that fight the country with the with the basic square of medical, that beats the 70% of the total that compound.

The compromise of the collective its manifested in the intervention of their workers and also of the representative of the Company CUBALUB and the Customs, who participated in the encounter.

As a part of the journey its visited the sociocultural project Wonderful of the Childhood leader by Maria Eugenia Romero. The community of Versalles and organization of base that in there are issued their opinion about he socioeconomic stage and actual political, with certain jugged and directed to the solution of problematic that affected to the yumurinos.

At the headquarters of the provincial delegation of Hydraulic Resources, the candidates for deputies also spoke with pioneers.

The call for participation and attendance at the polls on March 26 was seconded by the voters present at the exchange. (ALH)

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon