By a great Jaguey, two women candidate to deputies

In the population of Jaguey Grande two are the candidates to deputies to the National Assemble of the Popular Power.

Laina Perez Fagundo, athlete of high performance of the National Selection of Sport Shoot and Yumi Diaz Romillo, delegate of the circumscription 50 in the town of Torriente and teacher of philosophy and Political Economy of the Universitary Center Enrique Rodriguez Loeches, resulted elect in the most recently extraordinary session of the municipal assemble of the Popular Power.

Just like set the schedule, since the February9 initiated a big tour bu places of economic interesting and social of Jaguey.

From useful catalog Yumi this interchanges in which to know the critic of the people» This is my firs time as delegate of circumscription and be result elect as candidate to deputies to the Parlay is a great Honor and a big responsibility» expressed. Recognized that will count with the support of the community and her partners of work and she is convinced of can to represent to her worthy town.

Among the 470 peoples that make the candidature to the X legislature of the National Assemble of the Popular Power, the 55,5% are women.

Of be approved in the selection of the March 26 the purpose candidacy. Cuba will keep a milestone arrived in 2018 will have a second parlay with more women in the world. (ALH)

Yaimeris La Forte

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon