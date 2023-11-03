Matanzas authorities analyze results of state companies

During the meeting of general directors, the Governor of the province of Matanzas, Mario Sabines Lorenzo, indicated reinforcing the preparation of businessmen in improvement courses, postgraduate courses, workshops and meetings to increase their capacity to recover services and channel the Matanzas economy.

The Governor urged companies with losses in their fundamental state mandate to request usufruct lands, offer retail sales and rent transportation to counteract non-compliance.

Sabines Lorenzo also specified the need to stimulate work personnel from the precept of producing more to earn more, and in this way promote the sense of belonging and improve results

Regarding the execution of the State budget, it transcends the delay in the implementation of resources destined for the transformation of neighborhoods and subsidies in some municipalities.

At the meeting, which was also attended by the first secretary of the Party in Matanzas, Susely Morfa González, they also reported that although Matanzas exceeds its export plans, it is still insufficient for the province’s potential.

With 11 organizations with export permits, 64 companies incorporated into the Chamber of Commerce and 127 exportable rubles, the territory is preparing for the Havana Fair, where more than 63 countries and 650 foreign companies will participate with the aim of exchanging services and establishing agreements and sponsorship.

The II Cybersecurity Conference is another of the tasks that will be carried out from November 20 to 30 to offer training to provincial directors in new computer science and communications techniques. (ALH)

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon