Matanzas authorities analyze results of state companies

During the meeting of general directors, the Governor of the province of Matanzas, Mario Sabines Lorenzo, indicated reinforcing the preparation of businessmen in improvement courses, postgraduate courses, workshops and meetings to increase their capacity to recover services and channel the Matanzas economy.
The Governor urged companies with losses in their fundamental state mandate to request usufruct lands, offer retail sales and rent transportation to counteract non-compliance.
